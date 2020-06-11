Armenia PM: Government to hold special session, state of emergency to be extended

Today Armenia reported 566 new coronavirus cases, and in essence, this is shows how citizens of Armenia followed anti-epidemic rules 7-14 days ago. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated during a briefing held after the session of the Commandant’s Office today, News.am reports.

“In other words, we are certain that observance of the rules set by the Commandant’s Office will reduce the number of cases to zero. Today, the level of observance of the rules leads to result in 7-14 days because the incubation period is 14 days. This means citizens didn’t properly observe the rules 7-14 days ago,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also informed that the government will hold a special session tomorrow and adopt a decision to extend the regime of state of emergency for another month since the coronavirus situation remains the same. “After the session, deputies and government officials will discuss the completed and incomplete actions and future actions during a special parliamentary session,” he said.