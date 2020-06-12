Apple plans to launch nine new iPhone models in 2020

Apple may release as many as nine new iPhones in 2020, according to leaked plans.



Legal documents filed by the California company suggest the firm is gearing up to release its new smartphone, the iPhone 12.

The documents, seen by Apple Insider, provide information on Apple's latest gadgets to the Eurasian Economic Commission.



Within it, Apple mentions nine iPhone models and one Mac PC model that they wish to have certified for release.



The mobiles are thought to be linked to a new "iPhone 12" series rumoured for launch in September, as well as a new Mac.



The iPhone 12 is expected come in four variants. The extra five on the EEC list are likely models for different regions, or different storage capacities.

As Apple Insider explains: "The top entry is for what the EEC describes (in translation) as "Smartphones of the Apple brand A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, A2411 models (iOS 13 software version).



The mobile will allegedly come in various sizes: A 5.4in mini version, a 61in iPhone 12 base model, a 6.1in 12 Pro and a 6.7in 12 Pro Max, The Sun reported.