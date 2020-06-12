Moscow mayor provides time frame for mass COVID-19 vaccination

Specialists expect that mass vaccination of Moscow residents against the novel coronavirus may begin as early as December, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told Rossiya-24 television.



"Tremendous work is underway to develop a Russian vaccine. Several institutions are working on it simultaneously, several directions. Several versions of the vaccine are being worked out. At least three vaccines are already at the stage of clinical trials," TASS cited the mayor as saying.



"I believe that in the next few months we will be hearing more and more positive news about the creation of a vaccine. Colleagues say that the first vaccine may appear in August, September or October. Specialists say that mass vaccination will be possible closer to New Year, by winter," Sobyanin added.



He also expressed confidence that a medicine for coronavirus will appear shortly. All medicines that arrive, immediately go to the network of Moscow clinics.