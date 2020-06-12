Netanyahu welcomes Trump authorising sanctions against ICC officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to sanction any International Criminal Court officials who investigate U.S. troops, as the tribunal examines alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.



"This court is politicised and obsessed with carrying out a headhunt against Israel and the United States as well as other democratic countries that respect human rights, but turns a blind eye to the world's worst human rights offenders, including the terrorist regime in Iran," Netanyahu said at a press conference.



He accused the ICC of fabricating accusations against Israel by claiming that Jews living in their historic homeland constitutes a war crime, The AFP reported.



Trump, ramping up pressure for the Hague-based court to stop its investigation of alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, issued an executive order Thursday to block all U.S. property and assets of anyone involved in investigating or prosecuting American forces.



A decision from the Hague-based court's chief prosecutor in December 2019 to open a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories sparked a furious reaction from Israel and condemnation from the U.S.



Netanyahu said the decision made it a "political tool" against the Jewish state.