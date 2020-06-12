Armenia extends coronavirus state of emergency

Armenia said on Friday it had extended a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak until July 13 as the number of daily infections continues to rise.



Despite the extension of the state of emergency, almost all sectors of the Armenian economy are functioning after businesses reopened in early May to prevent it from collapsing.



The government made it mandatory to wear face masks in public to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reported.



Armenia’s deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan said last week that the government plans to re-open international flights, starting in mid-July, to help the tourism industry.



Armenia, a country of 3 million, had registered 15,281 confirmed coronavirus cases and 258 deaths as of Friday. It is the worst-affected country in the South Caucasus region.