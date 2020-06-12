Kim Jong-un congratulates Putin on Russia Day

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message of congratulations upon Russia Day to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Korean Central News Agency said.



"The Chairman of the State Affairs Commission comrade Kim Jong-un sent congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of a national holiday," the KCNA said. "He expressed warm wishes to the president, government and people of Russia on behalf of the government and people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea."



"The Russian people have achieved great success in their work for building a strong and prospering Russia. They have coped with various challenges and trials under the Russian president’s energetic leadership and the Korean people are sincerely happy about these successes," the message runs. Kim stressed the "striving and wish of the two peoples to further strengthen and develop long-standing precious traditions of friendship between the DPRK and Russia in accordance with the requirements of the new era."



In the message of congratulations, the North Korean leader said that he looks back "with pleasure on the memorable first meeting with the Russian president in the wonderful Russian port city of Vladivostok in April last year."



According to the KCNA report Kim said the bilateral agreements achieved at the Vladivostok summit meeting with Vladimir Putin would be translated into life to promote the development of strategic and traditional relations of friendship between North Korea and Russia.



"I take this opportunity to sincerely wish the Russian president good health and success in his demanding job, and the friendly Russian people - well-being and prosperity," TASS cited Kim as saying.