Main » News

Honda resumes production after cyber attack

Honda resumes production after cyber attack

Japan's Honda Motor Co has resumed production at automobile and motorcycle plants in the United States and other countries after they were hit by a suspected cyber attack this week, a spokesman said on Friday, CNA informs.

According to CNA, the suspected attack comes less than a month after Honda reopened its North American vehicle assembly plants, following closure of factories in late March to comply with coronavirus-related, shelter-at-home rules in the United States and Canada.

1315 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Tumblr

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars