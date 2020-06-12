Honda resumes production after cyber attack
Japan's Honda Motor Co has resumed production at automobile and motorcycle plants in the United States and other countries after they were hit by a suspected cyber attack this week, a spokesman said on Friday, CNA informs.
According to CNA, the suspected attack comes less than a month after Honda reopened its North American vehicle assembly plants, following closure of factories in late March to comply with coronavirus-related, shelter-at-home rules in the United States and Canada.
Vestnik Kavkaza
