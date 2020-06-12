Video conferencing may be used after pandemic, Dmitry Peskov says

A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, participated in the online-event ”Virtual trip: I love Russia!” He said video conferencing events may be held after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

He noted that working remotely has "certain positive features." "Holding such quick online conferences is very convenient, from my point of view, people from different cities can participate. Even if in Moscow, everyone doesn’t have to go somewhere, stand in traffic jams, gather in one place. Therefore, there are convenient elements, and it’s necessary, when it’s all over, to use these opportunities for video communication, "TASS quotes the spokesman for the president as saying.