10,000 people cut off from water after accident in Stavropol Territory

In the Stavropol Territory, more than 10,000 people were left without water due to the accident. One farm was cut off from water, in another three municipalities, the water pressure was reduced as a result of an accident that took place on Friday afternoon in the Izobilnensky city district of Stavropol.

“At 13:20 Moscow time, a rescue shift received a call about the 420-millimeter pipe breach. In that area, there are 6,930 households with a population of 10,298 people of which 2,255 are children,” TASS cites the message of the press service of the local EMERCOM office.