Coronavirus vaccine plant to be built in Kazakhstan

In the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, the construction of a vaccine production plant began. Among other drugs, vaccines against coronavirus will be produced at the plant.

"Prime Minister Askar Mamin launched the construction of a biopharmaceutical vaccine manufacturing plant at the Research Institute for Biological Safety of the Committee of Sciences of the Ministry of Education and Science in Gvardeisky village, Kordai district. The plant will produce immunobiological drugs, including vaccines against coronavirus infection in accordance with the international good manufacturing practices for quality standards. Currently, the Kazakhstan Research Institute’s candidate vaccine against COVID-19 is included in the WHO list and successfully undergoing preclinical trials,” TASS cites the press service of the Government of Kazakhstan.