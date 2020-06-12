Georgian army buys rifles for US money

Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili reported that the country's army will receive the M4 rifles.

"This purchase was made in the framework of assistance in the amount of 22 mln dollars allocated by the US for the participation of the Georgian Defense Forces in the operations of preserving and restoring peace and security in Iraq in 2006-2007. We have fully mastered these funds, and along with the M4 rifle the combat units will receive an improved equipment,” he said, speaking at the parliament.