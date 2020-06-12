Two-month coronavirus incidence decreased by 80% in EU

After a video conference of EU health ministers, the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides said that over two months the number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the EU has decreased by 80%.

"As of June 9, the incidence of coronavirus, the number of new cases has decreased by 80% compared with the situation on April 9. However, the pandemic is not over yet, so next week, the European Commission will present the European strategy for the acquisition of the vaccine as soon as it becomes available," TASS quotes the European Commissioner as saying.