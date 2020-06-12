Georgia approves law on fines for refusing to wear masks

On Friday, in the third and final reading, the Georgian parliament voted in favor of a bill establishing fines of 20 GEL (more than $ 6.6) for people who refuse to wear masks in closed public spaces and public transport.

"We are obliged to urge the population to wear masks. I appeal to all members of parliament to wear masks themselves. We should be an example for our society. When we call on society to wear masks, we must first set an example for them," TASS quotes the head of the Сommittee on Legal Issues of the Parliament, Henri Okhanashvili, as saying.