Russian Language and Literature Center opens in Armenia

The Russian Language and Literature Center started operating in the Shirak library in Armenia, press secretary of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Gyumri, Asmik Drmoyan said.

”The Russian Language and Literature center was opened in the Shirak regional library on the national holiday - Day of Russia. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the opening ceremony was modest, it was attended by the director of the Shirak regional library, Gevorg Amiryan, and the Gyumri RCSC’s head, Harutyun Hambartsumyan," she said.