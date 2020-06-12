Tbilisi not to alienate Kiev because of Saakashvili

Official Tbilisi will not allow strategic relations with Kiev to be ruined due to the words and actions of the ex-president of the country, head of the Executive Committee for Reforms of Ukraine, Mikhail Saakashvili, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani told reporters.

Earlier it was reported that the ambassador of Ukraine Igor Dolgov was summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

"Based on our strategic relationship, we will not allow our partnership to be in jeopardy because of a convicted and wanted person [Saakashvili]," TASS quotes Zalkaliani as saying.