World congratulates Russia on its 30th anniversary

World leaders congratulated Russians and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day.

One of the first congratulations came from the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. “The Russian Federation is confidently following the path of development, progress and transformation in the socio-political, socio-economic and other fields. An active foreign policy is a reliable basis for strengthening your country's position in the world arena,” Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

In turn, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, in his congratulatory message, first of all emphasized that the country respects the successes of the fraternal people in creating a strong and prosperous Russia, and a constructive bilateral dialogue helps to strengthen stability in the region.

Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev also sent a telegram with congratulations to his Russian counterpart. First of all, he expressed gratitude to the Russian leader for the work to strengthen the alliance of the two countries.

The intention to act in the interests of strengthening mutually beneficial relations between Russia and Moldova was expressed by President Igor Dodon.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also congratulated the Russian President on the national holiday.

On behalf of the President of the United States and the American people, US Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan congratulated Russians. In his message he emphasized that the United States confirms its readiness to cooperate with Russia.

All Russians and the country's leader were congratulated by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. His congratulations were published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also congratulated the head of the Russian state, Vladimir Putin, and Russians on Russia Day. “I would like to sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of your country on the Day of the Russian Federation,” the congratulatory message published by the Iranian Embassy in Moscow reads.