Ankara accuses Twitter of bias

A top Turkish official on Friday slammed Twitter's decision to suspend thousands of accounts from Turkey, calling it an attempt to smear the government, Anadolu Agency reports. Twitter announced overnight the suspension of over 7,000 accounts from Turkey.

"The company's allegations that those accounts were "fake" profiles designed to support the president and that they were single-handedly managed by a central authority are untrue," Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communication director, said in a statement.

He said documents Twitter cited to support its decision were illogical, biased and politically motivated, Anadolu Agency informs.