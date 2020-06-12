Iran rejects UN report on origin of rockets used in Saudi attacks

Cruise missiles that slammed into a Saudi oil complex last year likely came from Iran, the United Nations concluded, lending support to U.S. allegations that Tehran was behind a series of attacks that sent tremors through global energy markets and shook the kingdom, Bloomberg informs.

“Iran categorically rejects the observations contained in the report,” the Iran Mission to the UN said in a statement on Friday. “The UN Secretariat lacks the capacity, expertise, and knowledge to conduct such a sophisticated and sensitive investigation,” the mission added, noting that the UN report was partly based on U.S. arms seizures, Bloomberg reports.