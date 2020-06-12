Residential buildings on fire in Tbilisi

In Tbilisi, near the Central Station on Makhaldiani Street, 70 firefighter-rescuers with 15 units of equipment are trying to put out the fire that engulfed four residential buildings, the Emergency Management Service informs

At the moment, the fire is localized, rescuers are trying to eliminate all the burning points. How much area has burned down has not yet been established, as well as the cause of the fire. There was a danger of the fire spreading to a wider territory, but as a result of the rapid response of firefighters, the danger was completely eliminated.