More than 7.4 mln people infected with coronavirus

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global number of coronavirus infection cases exceeded 7.4 mln, the virus claimed more than 418,000 lives.

According to the organization’s data, 136 572 cases of Covid-19 were registered per day, 4,925 people died. Thus, the total global number of Covid-19 registered cases is 7,410,510, the number of deaths is 418, 294. Most of the cases of infection were registered in the Northern and South America - 3,560,591, RIA Novosti informs.