if I don't win, I don't win, Trump says

President Trump on Friday pushed back against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for claiming the commander in chief would try to steal the election, Fox News informs.

“Look, Joe's not all there. Everybody knows. And it's sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for yourself. He's created his own sanctuary city in the basement or wherever he is and he doesn't come out,” Trump told Harris Faulkner on “Outnumbered Overtime.”

The commander in chief went on to say, “And certainly if I don't win, I don't win," Fox News reports.