Coronavirus found at one of Beijing's largest wholesale markets

Officials in China's sprawling capital have been told to maintain a "wartime" footing as new coronavirus cases stoke fears of a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the country where it all started, CBN News informs. Beijing's municipal government reported two new coronavirus cases on Friday, a day after they confirmed the city's first new infection after 56 days without a single local transmission.

According to local media outlet Beijing News, owned by the government, a meat market in the area, the Xinfadi wholesale market, was shut down for testing and disinfection after it was determined that both the patient confirmed on Thursday and one of the cases announced on Friday had visited recently. The Jingshen seafood market, visited recently by one of the patients announced on Friday, closed for the same reason, CBN News reports with a reference to Beijing News.