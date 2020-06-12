1,195 more people infected with Covid-19 in Turkey

Turkey on Friday confirmed 1,242 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to the health minister, Anadolu Agency informs.

The total number of people winning the battle against the disease hit 149,102, while 664 patients remained in intensive care, Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

According to test results, the total number of Covid-19 cases nationwide reached 175,218 with nearly 1,200 new infections, Anadolu Agency reports.