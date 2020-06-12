Kazakhstan plans to attract 989 million dollars in foreign markets

The Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan expects to attract up to 2 trillion tenge, or 4.9 bln dollars borrowing in the domestic capital market, and 400 billion, or 989 million dollars - in foreign markets, the head of the department Yerulan Zhamaubaev said.

"The deficit of the republican budget for the current year is 2.4 trillion tenge. And this deficit will need to be financed through borrowing," he said.

Zhamaubaev specified that among the foreign markets, the Russian market is a priority.