UN extended remote work until end of July

The staff of the UN Headquarters in New York will continue working remotely by the end of July, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in the letter send to diplomatic missions under the Organization. A copy of the letter is available with TASS.

"I have decided to extend the current telecommuting arrangements at the Headquarters complex through 31 July 2020," UN Secretary-General wrote.

UN has limited personal attendance in the headquarters by the key staff of the Secretariat since mid-March. All meetings of the Security Council, the General Assembly and ECOSOC are held by the videoconference for as much as three months.

953 UN employees were infected with COVID-19 across the globe in total, Spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at the briefing on Friday.