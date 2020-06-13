Kazakhstan records 623 asymptomatic coronavirus cases

As of June 13 Kazakhstan has registered 623 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded: Nur-Sultan city - 449 (+64), Almaty city - 615 (+194), Shymkent city - 431 (+36), Akmola region - 44 (+14), Aktobe region - 84 (+24), Almaty region - 246 (+32), Atyrau region - 379 (+36), East Kazakhstan region - 148 (+12), Zhambyl region – 46, West Kazakhstan region - 262 (+13), Karaganda region - 556 (+128), Kostanay region - 31 (+3), Kyzylorda region - 92 (+10), Mangistau region - 155 (+25), Pavlodar region - 41 (+6), North Kazakhstan region - 107 (+4), Turkestan region - 96 (+22). Total number of asymptomatic cases in Kazakhstan is 3,782.