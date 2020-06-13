Armenia confirms a total of 16,004 COVID-19 cases: 723 new cases per day

As of Saturday, 16,004 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 6,081 recoveries and 264 deaths, News.am reported citing the health ministry.

Thus, we have 723 new cases and 442 recoveries.

9,568 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 80,130 tests have been completed.

5 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 91.