Major COVID-19 outbreak recorded in Ukraine president's office

A major COVID-19 outbreak has been recorded in the Ukrainian president's office in the past two days, strana.ua reported referring to sources in the president’s office, News.am reports.

Thus, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Telegram channels, the adviser to the President of Ukraine Ruslan Demchenko has contracted COVID-19 as well.

Both have been in talks with the adviser to the French president in Paris, where they met with Emmanuel Bonne, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of France.

As reported earlier, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spouse Olena Zelenska has tested positive for COVID-19. Olena Zelenska has been isolated from other family members.

President and the children have been tested negative, the 112 Ukraine TV channel reported.