Russians no longer required to provide any documents to receive social benefits

Russian citizens are no longer required to provide any documents to receive social benefits. Corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The decree was published on the government website.

"State bodies responsible for assigning benefits and payments, including to families with children from three to seven years old, will receive necessary information during interagency information exchange," the document says.

It also emphasizes it was President Vladimir Putin who ordered the government to make social assistance simple and affordable.

