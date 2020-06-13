Psychologists tell how to safely exit self-isolation

Specialists of the Russian EMERCOM Center for Emergency Psychological Aid told how to return to normal after a long regime of self-isolation.

Psychologists note that returning from isolation carries certain risks for psychological well-being. “It is important to understand that exiting the isolation regime is a gradual and sequential process that will continue for some time. It is also worth considering that the period of self-isolation was not a“ pause” for your life and the lives of others, so the exit will not be a return to the“ before” situation . Under these conditions, there is a need to adapt to the changing environment anew, " the Center for Emergency Psychological Aid recommends.