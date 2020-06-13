Kadyrov names approximate terms of restrictions lifting in Chechnya
The possibility of another lifting of restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus in Chechnya will be discussed after June 20, the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov said.
“I held a meeting of the Covid-19 headquarters. The situation in the region is stable and under control. After June 20, we will consider the issue of the next lifting of existing restrictions,” RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.
Vestnik Kavkaza
