Number of marriages and divorces in Russia sharply reduced amid coronavirus

In Russia, amid the coronavirus pandemics, the number of divorces in April decreased by 74.4%, and marriages - by 40.5%, Rosstat informs.

So, in April 2020, 33,787 marriages were registered compared with 56,818 a year earlier. The number of divorces reached 13,783, compared with 53,740 in the same period of the previous year.

“The registration of marriages at the registry office is a legal fact. If people have not reached the registry office, then marriage or divorce is also not completed," the head of Rosstat, Pavel Malkov said, RIA News informs.