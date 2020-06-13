Sergei Zakharov’s family rejects Efremov's apology

The family of Sergei Zakharov, who died as a result of an accident on Smolenskaya Square in central Moscow, did not accept actor Mikhail Efremov’s apology, the lawyer of the family of the deceased, Alexander Dobrovinsky said.

He said that he had contacted Sergey’s brother Valery Zakharov and his wife after the publication of the actor’s video message. The relatives of the deceased had already heard Efremov’s apology but considered them belated, so de facto, the family didn’t accept the apology.