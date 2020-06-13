Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to prepare population for peace

The Armenian authorities should start preparing the country's population for peace, rather than questioning the position supported by the international community, the head of the press service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva, said, commenting on the joint statement of members of the European Parliament in connection with the construction of the third highway between Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The diplomat explained that co-chair of the EP Parliamentary Cooperation Committee for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia Marina Kaljurand, EP rapporteur on Azerbaijan Zeljana Zovko and EP rapporteur on Armenia Traian Basescu once again confirmed the position of the international community on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"All members of the international community, with the exception of Armenia, which is the aggressor state, unequivocally support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within internationally recognized borders, and the numerous decisions and documents adopted by international organizations, including the UN Security Council resolutions, require the full and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan. We welcome the position of members of the European Parliament based on international law, as well as on the final decision of the Council of the European Union (EU) of May 11, 2020, in the framework of the Eastern Partnership policy after 2020. Respect for international law, including territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, is our common obligation to create a democratic, prosperous and stable space. This position is also voiced in accordance with fundamental and institutional legal norms and values, principles of the EU itself,” Leyla Abdullaeva said.

The head of the press service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan emphasized that the joint statement of the European Parliament members notes the facts.

"We call on the Armenian authorities to prepare the population for peace, instead of questioning the decisive position of the international community. Sustainable peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region can be achieved only after eliminating the consequences of the Armenian aggression and ensuring the withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from Azerbaijani territories, restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders and ensuring the rights and fundamental freedoms of hundreds of thousands of IDPs,” the diplomat concluded.