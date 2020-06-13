Street vendors violate mask regime in Kabardino-Balkaria

According to the results of an audit conducted by the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Trade of the republic, the mask regime introduced in the territory of Kabardino-Balkaria amid the coronavirus pandemic is not observed by many street vendors.

"Many inspected shopping facilities revealed non-compliance with the decree of the head of the republic, store employees serve citizens without personal protective equipment. A warning was issued to street vendors and fine will be issued if violations are detected again. Unscheduled inspections by the ministry continue," TASS cites the message of the ministry.