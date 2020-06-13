Street vendors violate mask regime in Kabardino-Balkaria
According to the results of an audit conducted by the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Trade of the republic, the mask regime introduced in the territory of Kabardino-Balkaria amid the coronavirus pandemic is not observed by many street vendors.
"Many inspected shopping facilities revealed non-compliance with the decree of the head of the republic, store employees serve citizens without personal protective equipment. A warning was issued to street vendors and fine will be issued if violations are detected again. Unscheduled inspections by the ministry continue," TASS cites the message of the ministry.
Vestnik Kavkaza
