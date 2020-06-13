Lavrov and Shoigu to visit Turkey for consultations

An interdepartmental delegation led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will arrive in Turkey tomorrow, a message posted on the official page of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Facebook reads.

In accordance with the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu will arrive in Turkey tomorrow.

The purpose of the visit - "holding consultations on regional issues of mutual interest”.