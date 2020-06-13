Nearly 200 people recovered from coronavirus in Azerbaijan on June 13

In Azerbaijan, 352 cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day, 196 patients recovered and two died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs.

Up until now, in the country, 9,570 cases of Covid-19 were registered, 5,309 people were cured, 115 people died.

Currently, 4,146 infected patients are being treated in special hospitals.

Over the past period, 375,759 tests for Covid-19 have been conducted in Azerbaijan.