Recidivist detained in Georgia

A man serving a suspended sentence has been detained in Batumi: he is accused of stealing money from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral. The relevant message was published on the Georgian Interior Ministry website.

The investigation found out that the detainee, previously convicted of theft, on June 2, got into the cathedral, stole 30 lari (about $ 10) and church utensils.

The investigation revealed that in March 2020, the detainee stole a mobile phone and wallet, then robbed a souvenir shop, Sputnik Georgia informs.