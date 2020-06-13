Main » News

Tutberidze’s skaters meet with gymnasts in Novogorsk

Russian figure skaters from Eteri Tutberidze’s group talked with representatives of the rhythmic gymnastics team. Their photos were posted on Instagram.

Athletes are now in the first training camp after self-isolation in Novogorsk, Moscow Region.

The meeting was attended by figure skaters - Olympic champion Alina Zagitova, European champion Alena Kostornaya, two-time champion of Russia Anna Shcherbakova, world junior champion Kamila Valieva, Daria Usacheva, as well as multiple world champions Dina and Arina Averina and others.

