Armenian Minister of Health hit child

The Minister of Health of Armenia, Arsen Torosyan, hit a child while driving a car. He reported the accident on his Facebook page.

“I personally took the child to the hospital, he underwent all the necessary studies. He has an abrasion on his right elbow, nothing threatens his health and life,” Sputnik Armenia quotes the minister as saying.

Torosyan said that the incident occurred around 13.00. In a private car, the minister was heading to work. Having made a turn to Vardanants Street from Sakharov Square at low speed, he hit a 10-year-old child.