Plainclothes policemen to monitor compliance with state of emergency in Armenia

Police officers dressed in civilian clothes will monitor compliance with epidemiological standards in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned during an online briefing.

"I want to note that violations of epidemiological standards in our country continue. According to our analysis, a large number of infections are detected in courtyards, during funerals and weddings. From now on, policemen in civilian clothes will serve to prevent such phenomena," TASS quotes him as saying.