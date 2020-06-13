Trump reveals details about hypersonic missiles

President Donald Trump revealed new details about a mystery missile during an address at West Point Saturday, appearing to offer new insight into a high-speed weapon he previously called the "super duper missile", Business Insider informs.

"We're building incredible military equipment at a level that nobody has ever seen before. We have no choice with the adversaries we have out there," the president said. "We have — I call it, the 'super duper missile,'" Trump said, explaining that he "heard the other night, 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now", Business Insider reports.