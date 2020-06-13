Late dinners contribute to weight gain
While dietary and nutrition science is a hotly-debated subject, the results of a new study suggest eating a late dinner could contribute to high blood sugar and excessive weight gain, MD Mag informs.
While limited by a relatively small number of patients, the results of the study indicated eating dinner late at night impacts nocturnal glucose intolerance and reduces fatty acid mobilization, which investigators suggest could promote obesity if chronically recurring.
Vestnik Kavkaza
