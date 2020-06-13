Foreign countries not yet confirmed willingness to welcome Russian tourists
Foreign countries have not yet announced their readiness to welcome tourists from Russia in June, the head of the Federal Tourism Agency, Zarina Doguzova, said in the Central Television program on NTV.
"As of now, the countries are not ready to admit Russian tourists in June," she said.
The head of the Federal Tourism Agency assured that the department maintains contact with foreign partners regarding the ability of Russians to spend vacation abroad
Vestnik Kavkaza
