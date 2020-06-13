Ilham Aliyev awards Magomedali Magomedov with Order of Dostlug

Former leader of Dagestan, honorary chairman of the State Council of the Republic Magomedali Magomedov was awarded the Order of Dostlug.

The relevant order was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"For special merits in the development of friendly relations and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, as well as the Azerbaijani and Dagestan peoples, to award Magomedali Magomedovich Magomedov the Order of Dostlug," it reads.