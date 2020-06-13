More than 150,000 people recovered from Covid-19 in Turkey

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 985 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to the health minister, Anadolu Agency informs.

The total number of people beating the disease hit 150,087, while 684 patients remain in intensive care, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data. The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,792, as it reported 14 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

According to Anadolu Agency, health care professionals conducted 45,092 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 2.58 million.