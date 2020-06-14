Kazakh Health Minister admitted to hospital for coronavirus

Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov has contracted coronavirus infection, Birtanov announced via his Facebook account, Kazinform correspondent reports.

His latest coronavirus test was positive. The Minister was hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital of Nur-Sultan city. According to the latest data, the number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased in Kazakhstan.

In total Kazakhstan recorded 14,496 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 9,056. 73 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.