Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 528,000

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,835 in the past day, reaching 528,964, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate reached 1.7% like a day earlier.

New 1,477 cases were recorded in Moscow, 717 in the Moscow Region, 256 in St. Petersburg, 254 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 229 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District.

Currently, 241,966 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

Some 5,409 people with the coronavirus were discharged from hospitals in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries to 280,050. According to the crisis center, the total number of recoveries is 53% of overall case tally in Russia.

In the past day, 2,133 patients were discharged in Moscow, 839 in the Moscow Region, 142 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, 125 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 13 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Some 119 deaths from the coronavirus were registered in Russia in the past day and the total death toll from the infection in the country has reached 6,948. The death rate is 1.3% of all cases in Russia, according to the crisis center.

Fifty people died in Moscow, 28 in St. Petersburg, three in the Chelyabinsk, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Archangelsk Regions, Dagestan and Kabardino-Balkaria in the past day.