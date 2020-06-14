14th patient dies of coronavirus in Georgia
Director of the First University Clinic of Tbilisi State Medical University, Levan Ratiani told InterPressNews that the 14th patient died of coronavirus in Georgia. The deceased individual was a 68 years old man, InterPressNews reports.
Ratiani stated that the patient had serious medical conditions and was connected to a ventilator. According to him, the patient was transferred to the First University Clinic from the Sepsis Center.
"The patient was 68 years old. He was infected with COVID-19 and had respiratory symptoms. As you know, every critical patient is transferred here. The person in question was transported here on 4 April. From the very first moment, he was connected to the ventilator. The patient also had thermodynamical deviations. He received every type of treatment that was possible; however, the symptoms of his primary disease were aggravated. He had kidney failure and arterial hypertension. A research was conducted which showed that he had immunodeficiency and, unfortunately, biological death was confirmed", - said Levan Ratiani.
The deceased person was an employee of the National Bank of Georgia.
Vestnik Kavkaza
