663 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia, 5 new deaths

As of 11am on Sunday, 663  new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; News.am reported reported citing the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 16,667 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Sunday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 82,324—and 2,194 tests were performed in one day alone.

Also, 10,093 people—an increase by 525—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 6,214 people—133 people in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 269 patients—an increase by 5—have died thus far.

